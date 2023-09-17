The Boston Red Sox (74-75) will aim to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Toronto Blue Jays (82-67) at 1:37 PM ET on Sunday.

The Blue Jays will look to Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-3) against the Red Sox and Nick Pivetta (9-9).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 1:37 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryu - TOR (3-3, 2.93 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (9-9, 4.56 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta looks for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Red Sox, his 14th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 4.56 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 30-year-old has amassed a 4.56 ERA and 11.8 strikeouts per nine innings during 35 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .217 to opposing hitters.

Pivetta is trying to secure his third quality start of the year.

Pivetta has put up 13 starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had 13 appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Nick Pivetta vs. Blue Jays

He will face a Blue Jays offense that ranks seventh in the league with 1309 total hits (on a .256 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .415 (14th in the league) with 171 total home runs (18th in MLB action).

Head-to-head against the Blue Jays this season, Pivetta has thrown 14 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 13 hits while striking out 14.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hyun-Jin Ryu

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Ryu (3-3) for his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 36-year-old has an ERA of 2.93 and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .220 in eight games this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in eight starts this season.

Ryu has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in eight chances this season.

