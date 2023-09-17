In the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Sunday, No. 179-ranked Renata Zarazua meets No. 218 Eugenie Bouchard.

Zarazua is getting -175 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 32 against Bouchard (+135).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Renata Zarazua vs. Eugenie Bouchard Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Renata Zarazua vs. Eugenie Bouchard Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Renata Zarazua has a 63.6% chance to win.

Renata Zarazua Eugenie Bouchard -175 Odds to Win Match +135 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 53.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Renata Zarazua vs. Eugenie Bouchard Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the San Diego Open, Zarazua was eliminated by No. 222-ranked Louisa Chirico, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, in the qualifying round.

Bouchard most recently played on August 24, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open and was defeated 1-6, 6-4, 4-6 by No. 111-ranked Dayana Yastremska.

Zarazua has played five matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.8 games per match.

Zarazua has played 24.8 games per match in her five matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past 12 months, Bouchard has played 23 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.0% of the games. She averages 21.6 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

In 13 matches on hard courts in the past year, Bouchard has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 50.9% of those games.

In head-to-head matches, Zarazua has two wins, while Bouchard has zero. In their last match on October 25, 2022, Zarazua came out on top 7-5, 1-6, 7-5.

In terms of sets, Zarazua has won four against Bouchard (80.0%), while Bouchard has captured one.

Zarazua has the edge in 50 total games against Bouchard, taking 28 of them.

Bouchard and Zarazua have squared off two times, and they have averaged 25.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.