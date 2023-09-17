In the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Sunday, Victoria Azarenka (ranked No. 23) takes on Robin Montgomery (No. 144).

In this Round of 64 match against Montgomery (+450), Azarenka is the favorite with -700 odds.

Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information

  • Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, September 17
  • Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
  • Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Court Surface: Hard

Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has an 87.5% chance to win.

Robin Montgomery Victoria Azarenka
+450 Odds to Win Match -700
18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5%
36.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.1

Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights

  • Montgomery came up short 2-6, 1-6 against Eva Lys in the Round of 128 of the US Open (her most recent match).
  • Azarenka last played on August 30, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 44-ranked Lin Zhu.
  • Montgomery has played 16 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.
  • Montgomery has played 12 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.
  • Azarenka is averaging 21.1 games per match through her 41 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.2% of those games.
  • Through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Azarenka has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 55.1% of those games.
  • This is the first time that Montgomery and Azarenka have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

