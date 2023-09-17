In the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Sunday, Victoria Azarenka (ranked No. 23) takes on Robin Montgomery (No. 144).

In this Round of 64 match against Montgomery (+450), Azarenka is the favorite with -700 odds.

Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has an 87.5% chance to win.

Robin Montgomery Victoria Azarenka +450 Odds to Win Match -700 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 36.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.1

Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights

Montgomery came up short 2-6, 1-6 against Eva Lys in the Round of 128 of the US Open (her most recent match).

Azarenka last played on August 30, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was defeated 3-6, 3-6 by No. 44-ranked Lin Zhu.

Montgomery has played 16 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.

Montgomery has played 12 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 21.7 games per match.

Azarenka is averaging 21.1 games per match through her 41 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 54.2% of those games.

Through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Azarenka has averaged 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set, winning 55.1% of those games.

This is the first time that Montgomery and Azarenka have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

