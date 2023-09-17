Sloane Stephens vs. Ann Li: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
On Sunday, Sloane Stephens (No. 36 in the world) takes on Ann Li (No. 156) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara.
In the Round of 64, Stephens is favored over Li, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +185.
Sloane Stephens vs. Ann Li Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, September 17
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Sloane Stephens vs. Ann Li Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Sloane Stephens
|Ann Li
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+185
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|35.1%
|56.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.5
Sloane Stephens vs. Ann Li Trends and Insights
- Stephens most recently played on September 13, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open, and the match finished in a 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 defeat by No. 10-ranked Caroline Garcia .
- Li advanced past Monica Niculescu - (retired) on Saturday, reaching the Round of 64.
- Stephens has played 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.
- Through 30 matches over the past year on hard courts, Stephens has played 20.5 games per match and won 49.2% of them.
- Li has played 22 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.4 games per match and winning 48.8% of those games.
- Li has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 18 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.4% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Stephens and Li have not matched up on the court.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.