On Sunday, Sloane Stephens (No. 36 in the world) takes on Ann Li (No. 156) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

In the Round of 64, Stephens is favored over Li, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +185.

Sloane Stephens vs. Ann Li Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Sloane Stephens vs. Ann Li Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sloane Stephens has a 71.4% chance to win.

Sloane Stephens Ann Li -250 Odds to Win Match +185 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.1% 56.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.5

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Sloane Stephens vs. Ann Li Trends and Insights

Stephens most recently played on September 13, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open, and the match finished in a 3-6, 6-3, 1-6 defeat by No. 10-ranked Caroline Garcia .

Li advanced past Monica Niculescu - (retired) on Saturday, reaching the Round of 64.

Stephens has played 45 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.

Through 30 matches over the past year on hard courts, Stephens has played 20.5 games per match and won 49.2% of them.

Li has played 22 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 20.4 games per match and winning 48.8% of those games.

Li has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set in 18 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Stephens and Li have not matched up on the court.

