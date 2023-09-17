The Connecticut Sun and Minnesota Lynx are playing in the opening round of the WNBA Playoffs, with Game 2 coming up.

Sun vs. Lynx Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) Over/Under: 159.5

Sun vs. Lynx Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 88 Lynx 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Lynx

Pick ATS: Sun (-9.5)

Sun (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (159.5)

Sun vs. Lynx Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has been a moneyline favorite 28 times this season. They've finished 22-6 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -500 or shorter, the Sun have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Connecticut has 21 wins in 39 games against the spread this year.

The Sun have one win ATS (1-5) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of 39 Connecticut's games so far this year, 22 have hit the over.

The average point total in Sun contests this year is 161.7, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun are putting up 82.7 points per game this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really provided a lift on defense, surrendering just 79 points per contest (best).

Connecticut is eighth in the WNBA with 33.6 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 33.9 rebounds allowed per game.

The Sun are dominating in terms of turnovers, as they rank third-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.4 per game) and best in forced turnovers (14.8 per contest).

With 7.2 three-pointers per game, the Sun are sixth in the WNBA. They sport a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Sun are thriving when it comes to defending against three-pointers, as they rank second-best in the league in treys allowed (6.7 per game) and best in three-point percentage allowed (32.1%).

So far this season, Connecticut has taken 70.6% two-pointers, accounting for 76.2% of the team's buckets. It has shot 29.4% three-pointers (23.8% of the team's baskets).

