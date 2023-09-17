In a match slated for Sunday, Elise Mertens (No. 29 in rankings) will face Yanina Wickmayer (No. 72) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

Mertens carries -225 odds to secure a win versus Wickmayer (+170).

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Elise Mertens Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Elise Mertens Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 69.2% chance to win.

Yanina Wickmayer Elise Mertens +170 Odds to Win Match -225 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 44.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.3

Yanina Wickmayer vs. Elise Mertens Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the US Open on August 31, 2023 (her most recent match), Wickmayer lost to Madison Keys 1-6, 2-6.

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open, Mertens went down 1-6, 3-6 against Sloane Stephens.

Wickmayer has played 19.4 games per match in her 19 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In her 13 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Wickmayer has played an average of 17.8 games.

In her 48 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Mertens is averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 54.1% of those games.

Mertens has played 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 20.6 games per match and 8.7 games per set while winning 54.2% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Wickmayer and Mertens have not matched up on the court.

