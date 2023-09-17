Sunday's contest that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80) versus the New York Yankees (76-73) at PNC Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 1:35 PM ET on September 17.

The probable pitchers are Carlos Rodon (3-5) for the Yankees and Colin Selby (2-1) for the Pirates.

Yankees vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Yankees vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Pirates 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have been favorites in 86 games this season and won 48 (55.8%) of those contests.

New York has entered 76 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 44-32 in those contests.

The Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 630 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees' 3.98 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule