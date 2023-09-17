Yankees vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 17
The New York Yankees (76-73) take a three-game winning streak into a road contest versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-80) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon (3-5) against the Pirates and Colin Selby (2-1).
Yankees vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
- Probable Pitchers: Rodon - NYY (3-5, 6.14 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (2-1, 8.20 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Rodón
- Rodon (3-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.14 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .246 in 11 games this season.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Rodon has made six starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 4.6 frames when he pitches.
- He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Selby
- Selby (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together an 8.20 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Friday -- the right-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 8.20, with 13 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
- In nine of his 16 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Colin Selby vs. Yankees
- The opposing Yankees offense has the 21st-ranked slugging percentage (.398) and ranks seventh in home runs hit (207) in all of MLB. They have a collective .226 batting average, and are 29th in the league with 1105 total hits and 23rd in MLB action scoring 630 runs.
- In one inning over one appearance against the Yankees this season, Selby has a 0 ERA and a 0 WHIP while his opponents are batting .000.
