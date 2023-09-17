The September 17 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) and New York Jets (1-0) features a showdown at the quarterback position, with Dak Prescott and Zach Wilson leading the way for their respective teams. Which signal caller has the advantage? We dissect all of the important numbers below.

Jets vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Zach Wilson vs. Dak Prescott Matchup

Zach Wilson 2022 Stats Dak Prescott 9 Games Played 12 54.5% Completion % 66.2% 1,688 (187.6) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,860 (238.3) 6 Touchdowns 23 7 Interceptions 15 102 (11.3) Rushing Yards (Per game) 182 (15.2) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Cowboys Defensive Stats

Last season, the Cowboys ranked sixth in the league with 20.1 points allowed per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 13th in total yards allowed with 330.2 given up per game.

When it came to stopping the pass, Dallas' defense was firing on all cylinders, with 3,415 passing yards allowed last year (eighth-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Cowboys surrendered 2,198 rushing yards last year, ranking 22nd in the league. In terms of rushing touchdowns allowed, they ranked third in the NFL with nine.

On defense, Dallas ranked ninth in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 37.7%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it was ninth (52%).

Jets Defensive Stats

Last year, the Jets ranked fourth in the NFL with 18.6 points allowed per game and ranked fifth in total yards allowed with 311.1 yards given up per game.

When it came to defending the pass, New York's defense was firing on all cylinders, with 3,220 passing yards allowed last year (third-fewest in NFL).

Against the run, the Jets were middle-of-the-pack last season, ranking 16th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed with 2,068 (121.6 per game).

Defensively, New York ranked fourth in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 47.8%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it was 11th (38.1%).

