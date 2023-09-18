No. 20-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia will take on No. 43 Danielle Collins in the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Monday, September 18.

In the Round of 64, Collins is favored over Haddad Maia, with -175 odds compared to the underdog's +135.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Danielle Collins Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has a 63.6% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Danielle Collins +135 Odds to Win Match -175 +2000 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 4.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open on September 14, 2023 (her most recent match), Haddad Maia was defeated by Barbora Krejcikova 4-6, 3-6.

In her last match in the semifinals of the San Diego Open, Collins went down 6-3, 5-7, 2-6 against Krejcikova.

Haddad Maia has played 23.1 games per match in her 53 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Haddad Maia has played 32 matches over the past year, totaling 24.1 games per match while winning 49.9% of games.

Collins is averaging 22.7 games per match through her 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 52.6% of those games.

Collins is averaging 22.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 39 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Haddad Maia and Collins have not played each other since 2015.

