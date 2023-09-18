In a match slated for Monday, Taylor Townsend (No. 101 in rankings) will take on Belinda Bencic (No. 15) in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

Bencic is favored (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Townsend, who is +180.

Belinda Bencic vs. Taylor Townsend Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Belinda Bencic vs. Taylor Townsend Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has a 71.4% chance to win.

Belinda Bencic Taylor Townsend -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 56.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.4

Belinda Bencic vs. Taylor Townsend Trends and Insights

Bencic is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 102-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the San Diego Open.

Townsend is coming off a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 297-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 64 on Sunday.

Bencic has played 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match.

Through 42 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Bencic has played 20.5 games per match and won 55.2% of them.

Townsend has played 26 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.2 games per match and winning 52.8% of those games.

Townsend has played 12 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 51.1% of games.

This is the first time that Bencic and Townsend have matched up in the last five years.

