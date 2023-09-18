Belinda Bencic vs. Taylor Townsend: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
In a match slated for Monday, Taylor Townsend (No. 101 in rankings) will take on Belinda Bencic (No. 15) in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara.
Bencic is favored (-250) in this match, compared to the underdog Townsend, who is +180.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Belinda Bencic vs. Taylor Townsend Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 18
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Belinda Bencic vs. Taylor Townsend Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Belinda Bencic has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Belinda Bencic
|Taylor Townsend
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+180
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|35.7%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|56.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|43.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions
- Jasmine Paolini vs Martina Trevisan
- Hailey Baptiste vs Karolina Pliskova
- Peyton Stearns vs Caroline Dolehide
- Danielle Collins vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Anastasia Potapova vs Emiliana Arango
Belinda Bencic vs. Taylor Townsend Trends and Insights
- Bencic is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 102-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, in the Round of 32 at the San Diego Open.
- Townsend is coming off a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 297-ranked Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 64 on Sunday.
- Bencic has played 52 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.2 games per match.
- Through 42 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Bencic has played 20.5 games per match and won 55.2% of them.
- Townsend has played 26 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.2 games per match and winning 52.8% of those games.
- Townsend has played 12 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 51.1% of games.
- This is the first time that Bencic and Townsend have matched up in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.