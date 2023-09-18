On Monday, Caroline Dolehide (No. 111 in the world) faces Peyton Stearns (No. 44) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

In this Round of 64 match against Dolehide (+185), Stearns is favored with -250 odds.

Caroline Dolehide vs. Peyton Stearns Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Caroline Dolehide vs. Peyton Stearns Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Peyton Stearns has a 71.4% chance to win.

Caroline Dolehide Peyton Stearns +185 Odds to Win Match -250 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 35.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 43.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.3

Monday's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Caroline Dolehide vs. Peyton Stearns Trends and Insights

Dolehide lost 6-7, 2-6 versus Louisa Chirico in the qualifying round of the San Diego Open (her most recent match).

In her last match on September 4, 2023, Stearns was defeated 7-6, 3-6, 2-6 versus Marketa Vondrousova in the Round of 16 of the US Open.

Through 25 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Dolehide has played 21.4 games per match and won 49.2% of them.

Dolehide has played 18 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.8 games per match.

Stearns has averaged 22.2 games per match in her 35 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.9% of the games.

Through 21 matches on hard courts in the past year, Stearns has averaged 21.8 games per match and 10.2 games per set, winning 51.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Dolehide and Stearns have not matched up on the court.

