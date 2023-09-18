Clara Tauson (No. 77 ranking) will meet Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 68) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Monday, September 18.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Fruhvirtova (+190), Tauson is favored with -250 odds.

Clara Tauson vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Clara Tauson vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Clara Tauson has a 71.4% chance to win.

Clara Tauson Linda Fruhvirtova -250 Odds to Win Match +190 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 57.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42.4

Clara Tauson vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

Tauson is coming off a defeat to No. 59-ranked Peyton Stearns, 3-6, 0-6, in the Round of 64 at the US Open.

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023, Fruhvirtova lost 5-7, 7-5, 2-6 against Harriet Dart.

Tauson has played 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 19.9 games per match.

Through 15 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Tauson has played 18.0 games per match and won 48.5% of them.

In her 38 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Fruhvirtova is averaging 21.4 games per match while winning 46.2% of those games.

Fruhvirtova has played 25 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.7 games per match and 8.9 games per set while winning 46.5% of games.

In the one match between Tauson and Fruhvirtova dating back to 2015, in the 2020 WTA 125K Prague, Czech Republic Women Singles Round of 64, Tauson won 6-3, 6-2.

In terms of sets, Tauson has secured two versus Fruhvirtova (100.0%), while Fruhvirtova has claimed zero.

Tauson has won 12 games (70.6% win rate) against Fruhvirtova, who has claimed five games.

In one match between Tauson and Fruhvirtova, they have played 17.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

