In the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Monday, Daria Saville (ranked No. 264) takes on Anna-Lena Friedsam (No. 114).

Saville is favored (-210) in this match, compared to the underdog Friedsam, who is +160.

Daria Saville vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Daria Saville vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Saville has a 67.7% chance to win.

Daria Saville Anna-Lena Friedsam -210 Odds to Win Match +160 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Today's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Daria Saville vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Trends and Insights

Saville most recently competed on August 30, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open, and the match ended in a 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek .

In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her last tournament), Friedsam was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 171-ranked Valeria Savinykh, 4-6, 6-1, 3-6.

Saville has played 20.0 games per match in her 14 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Saville has played four matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 13.3 games per match.

In her 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Friedsam is averaging 23.0 games per match and winning 52.0% of those games.

Friedsam has played 23 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 52.8% of games.

In the one match between Saville and Friedsam dating back to 2015, in the Internationaux de Strasbourg Round of 32, Friedsam was victorious 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.

In three total sets against each other, Friedsam has won two, while Saville has claimed one.

Friedsam and Saville have faced off in 32 total games, with Friedsam winning 17 and Saville capturing 15.

In one match between Saville and Friedsam, they have played 32 games and three sets per match on average.

