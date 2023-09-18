On Monday, Emiliana Arango (No. 166 in the world) takes on Anastasia Potapova (No. 27) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

In this Round of 64 match, Potapova is the favorite (-500) versus Arango (+333) .

Emiliana Arango vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Emiliana Arango vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Potapova has an 83.3% chance to win.

Emiliana Arango Anastasia Potapova +333 Odds to Win Match -500 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 83.3% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 40.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.8

Monday's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Emiliana Arango vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the US Open on August 24, 2023 (her most recent match), Arango lost to Viktoria Kuzmova 6-4, 4-6, 6-7.

In the San Diego Open (her previous tournament), Potapova was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 93-ranked Sofia Kenin, 2-6, 3-6.

In her 20 matches over the past year across all court types, Arango has played an average of 22.0 games.

In her seven matches on hard courts over the past year, Arango has played an average of 24.7 games.

In her 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Potapova is averaging 24.5 games per match and winning 51.8% of those games.

On hard courts, Potapova has played 36 matches and averaged 24.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set.

Arango and Potapova have not played each other since 2015.

