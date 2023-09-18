Emma Navarro vs. Maria Mateas: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
In the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 348-ranked Maria Mateas versus No. 49 Emma Navarro.
Navarro is getting -1100 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Mateas (+600).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Emma Navarro vs. Maria Mateas Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, September 18
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Emma Navarro vs. Maria Mateas Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 91.7% chance to win.
|Emma Navarro
|Maria Mateas
|-1100
|Odds to Win Match
|+600
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|91.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|14.3%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|58
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Monday's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions
- Magdalena Frech vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
- Anastasia Potapova vs Emiliana Arango
- Danielle Collins vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Victoria Azarenka vs Robin Montgomery
- Peyton Stearns vs Caroline Dolehide
Emma Navarro vs. Maria Mateas Trends and Insights
- Navarro last hit the court on September 15, 2023 in the semifinals of the San Diego Open, and the matchup ended in a 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 defeat by No. 93-ranked Sofia Kenin .
- Mateas advanced to the Round of 64 by beating No. 198-ranked Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday.
- Navarro has played 34 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.0 games per match.
- Navarro has played 18 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.2 games per match.
- In the past year, Mateas has played three total matches (across all court types), winning 58.0% of the games. She averages 23.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set.
- Mateas has played two matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set while winning 69.4% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Navarro and Mateas have not met on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.