In the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 348-ranked Maria Mateas versus No. 49 Emma Navarro.

Navarro is getting -1100 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Mateas (+600).

Emma Navarro vs. Maria Mateas Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Emma Navarro vs. Maria Mateas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 91.7% chance to win.

Emma Navarro Maria Mateas -1100 Odds to Win Match +600 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 91.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 14.3% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 58 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42

Monday's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Emma Navarro vs. Maria Mateas Trends and Insights

Navarro last hit the court on September 15, 2023 in the semifinals of the San Diego Open, and the matchup ended in a 2-6, 7-5, 4-6 defeat by No. 93-ranked Sofia Kenin .

Mateas advanced to the Round of 64 by beating No. 198-ranked Natalija Stevanovic 6-3, 7-5 on Saturday.

Navarro has played 34 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 21.0 games per match.

Navarro has played 18 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.2 games per match.

In the past year, Mateas has played three total matches (across all court types), winning 58.0% of the games. She averages 23.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Mateas has played two matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set while winning 69.4% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Navarro and Mateas have not met on the court.

