Giants Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +8000, the New York Giants are No. 20 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 18.
Giants Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC East: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
New York Betting Insights
- New York compiled a 13-4-0 ATS record last year.
- The Giants and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- From an offensive standpoint, New York ranked 18th in the with 333.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per contest).
- The Giants put up a 5-3-1 record at home and were 4-4 away last season.
- As the underdog in the game, New York went 6-5-1. As favorites, the Giants went 3-2.
- The Giants were 4-7-1 in the NFC, including 1-4-1 in the NFC East.
Giants Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.
- On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.
- In 16 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.
- In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 catches for 338 yards.
- In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).
- Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.
- As a playmaker on defense, Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles and 6.0 TFL in 17 games for the Colts last year.
Giants Player Futures
2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Cowboys
|L 40-0
|+800
|2
|September 17
|@ Cardinals
|W 31-28
|+100000
|3
|September 21
|@ 49ers
|-
|+700
|4
|October 2
|Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1400
|6
|October 15
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|7
|October 22
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jets
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|11
|November 19
|@ Commanders
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 26
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 11
|Packers
|-
|+3300
|15
|December 17
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|16
|December 25
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Eagles
|-
|+800
