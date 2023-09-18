On Monday, Diane Parry (No. 90 in the world) faces Greet Minnen (No. 69) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

In this Round of 32 match versus Parry (+210), Minnen is favored to win with -275 odds.

Greet Minnen vs. Diane Parry Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Greet Minnen vs. Diane Parry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Greet Minnen has a 73.3% chance to win.

Greet Minnen Diane Parry -275 Odds to Win Match +210 73.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 32.3% 59.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.2

Greet Minnen vs. Diane Parry Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the US Open on September 2, 2023 (her last match), Minnen was defeated by Daria Kasatkina 3-6, 4-6.

Parry last played on September 11, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 and was defeated 5-7, 2-6 by No. 167-ranked Elizabeth Mandlik.

Minnen has played 19 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.6 games per match.

In her eight matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Minnen has played an average of 23.1 games.

Parry has averaged 21.1 games per match through her 30 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 46.4% of the games.

Parry is averaging 18.8 games per match and 9.1 games per set through 18 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

This is the first time that Minnen and Parry have played in the last five years.

