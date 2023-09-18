On Monday, Jule Niemeier (No. 136 in the world) faces Harriet Dart (No. 155) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

Dart carries -130 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 over Niemeier (+100).

Harriet Dart vs. Jule Niemeier Match Information

Harriet Dart vs. Jule Niemeier Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Harriet Dart has a 56.5% chance to win.

Harriet Dart Jule Niemeier -130 Odds to Win Match +100 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 52 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48

Monday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Harriet Dart vs. Jule Niemeier Trends and Insights

Dart is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 171-ranked Valeria Savinykh in Sunday's qualifying round.

In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her previous tournament), Niemeier was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 92-ranked Anna Kalinskaya, 4-6, 4-6.

In her 31 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Dart has played an average of 22.6 games.

On hard courts, Dart has played 17 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.9 games per match while winning 47.0% of games.

Niemeier is averaging 22.1 games per match through her 34 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 46.5% of those games.

Niemeier has played 17 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 20.9 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 44.7% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Dart and Niemeier have not played against each other.

