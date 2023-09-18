Harriet Dart vs. Jule Niemeier: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
On Monday, Jule Niemeier (No. 136 in the world) faces Harriet Dart (No. 155) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.
Dart carries -130 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 over Niemeier (+100).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Harriet Dart vs. Jule Niemeier Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, September 18
- Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center
- Location: Guangzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Harriet Dart vs. Jule Niemeier Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Harriet Dart has a 56.5% chance to win.
|Harriet Dart
|Jule Niemeier
|-130
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|56.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|52
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Monday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
- Rebeka Masarova vs Kateryna Baindl
- Linda Fruhvirtova vs Clara Tauson
- Jodie Anna Burrage vs Magda Linette
- Diane Parry vs Greet Minnen
Harriet Dart vs. Jule Niemeier Trends and Insights
- Dart is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 171-ranked Valeria Savinykh in Sunday's qualifying round.
- In the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her previous tournament), Niemeier was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 92-ranked Anna Kalinskaya, 4-6, 4-6.
- In her 31 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Dart has played an average of 22.6 games.
- On hard courts, Dart has played 17 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.9 games per match while winning 47.0% of games.
- Niemeier is averaging 22.1 games per match through her 34 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 46.5% of those games.
- Niemeier has played 17 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 20.9 games per match and 10.2 games per set while winning 44.7% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Dart and Niemeier have not played against each other.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.