Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The New York Jets at the moment have the 20th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +8000.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +800
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
New York Betting Insights
- New York put together an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, five Jets games hit the over.
- New York had the 25th-ranked offense last year (318.2 yards per game), and it was even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with only 311.1 yards allowed per game.
- The Jets posted a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.
- When favored last season New York had only two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.
- The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.
Jets Impact Players
- On the ground, Dalvin Cook had eight touchdowns and 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) last year for the Vikings.
- In addition, Cook had 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).
- Allen Lazard had 60 catches for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago with the Packers.
- Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his throws, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.
- C.J. Mosley compiled one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|L 30-10
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+10000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+1400
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+50000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1400
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
