In the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Monday, Karolina Pliskova (ranked No. 36) takes on Hailey Baptiste (No. 174).

With -375 odds, Pliskova is favored over Baptiste (+270) in this matchup.

Karolina Pliskova vs. Hailey Baptiste Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Karolina Pliskova vs. Hailey Baptiste Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Pliskova has a 78.9% chance to win.

Karolina Pliskova Hailey Baptiste -375 Odds to Win Match +270 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.0% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 59.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.1

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Karolina Pliskova vs. Hailey Baptiste Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Pliskova beat Ena Shibahara, 7-5, 6-2.

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Baptiste took home the victory against Lya Isabel Fernandez Olivares, winning 6-2, 6-1.

Pliskova has played 45 matches over the past year across all court types, and 20.0 games per match.

Pliskova has played 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 19.5 games per match.

Baptiste is averaging 19.7 games per match in her 15 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 49.3% of those games.

Baptiste has played 10 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 20.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 47.5% of games.

Pliskova and Baptiste have met once dating back to 2015, in the Citi Open Round of 32. Baptiste won that bout 6-1, 0-6, 6-3.

In three total sets against one another, Baptiste has won two, while Pliskova has secured one.

Baptiste has captured 12 games (54.5% win rate) versus Pliskova, who has claimed 10 games.

Pliskova and Baptiste have squared off one time, averaging 22 games and three sets per match.

