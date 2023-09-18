On Monday, Rebeka Masarova (No. 65 in the world) meets Kateryna Baindl (No. 84) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

Masarova is getting -190 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Baindl (+145).

Kateryna Baindl vs. Rebeka Masarova Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Kateryna Baindl vs. Rebeka Masarova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rebeka Masarova has a 65.5% chance to win.

Kateryna Baindl Rebeka Masarova +145 Odds to Win Match -190 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 44 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56

Kateryna Baindl vs. Rebeka Masarova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 on September 10, 2023 (her last match), Baindl was defeated by Ashlyn Krueger 2-6, 3-6.

In the US Open (her previous tournament), Masarova was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 64-ranked Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, 6-7, 2-6.

Baindl has played 23 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.4 games per match.

On hard courts, Baindl has played 13 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.1 games per match while winning 47.3% of games.

In the past year, Masarova has competed in 40 total matches (across all court types), winning 53.2% of the games. She averages 21.7 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Masarova has averaged 21.8 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 54.2% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Baindl and Masarova have not played against each other.

