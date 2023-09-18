In the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, No. 24-ranked Magda Linette meets No. 85 Jodie Anna Burrage.

Linette is favored (-190) in this match, compared to the underdog Burrage, who is +145.

Magda Linette vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Magda Linette vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Magda Linette has a 65.5% chance to win.

Magda Linette Jodie Anna Burrage -190 Odds to Win Match +145 65.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 40.8% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Magda Linette vs. Jodie Anna Burrage Trends and Insights

Linette was defeated 2-6, 6-7 against Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open (her most recent match).

Burrage last played on August 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was taken down 3-6, 2-6 by No. 2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka.

Linette has played 44 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.2 games per match.

Through 28 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Linette has played 21.6 games per match and won 49.0% of them.

Burrage has averaged 23.0 games per match in her 27 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.0% of the games.

Burrage has played 13 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.4 games per set while winning 48.9% of games.

Linette and Burrage have met once dating back to 2015, in the Viking Open Nottingham Round of 16. Burrage claimed victory in that match 7-5, 6-3.

Burrage and Linette have competed in two sets against on another, with Burrage claiming two of them.

Burrage has taken down Linette in 13 of 21 total games between them, good for a 61.9% win rate.

In one match between Linette and Burrage, they have played 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

