On Monday, Magdalena Frech (No. 67 in the world) takes on Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (No. 75) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

In this Round of 64 match against Frech (+110), Osorio Serrano is favored to win with -145 odds.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Magdalena Frech Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Magdalena Frech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano has a 59.2% chance to win.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Magdalena Frech -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Monday's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Magdalena Frech Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open on September 13, 2023, Osorio Serrano lost her last match, going down 3-6, 2-2 (retired) against Maria Sakkari.

Frech last played on September 11, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open and was defeated 3-6, 6-1, 4-6 by No. 75-ranked Osorio Serrano.

Osorio Serrano has played 21.6 games per match in her 44 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 20 matches over the past year on hard courts, Osorio Serrano has played 22.1 games per match and won 49.7% of them.

In the past year, Frech has competed in 60 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.5% of the games. She averages 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Frech has played 38 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 50.9% of games.

In head-to-head matchups, Osorio Serrano has two wins, while Frech has zero. In their most recent matchup on September 11, 2023, Osorio Serrano was victorious 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

In five total sets against one another, Osorio Serrano has taken four, while Frech has claimed one.

Osorio Serrano has the edge in 48 total games versus Frech, capturing 26 of them.

In two matches between Osorio Serrano and Frech, they have played 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

