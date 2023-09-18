On Monday, Jasmine Paolini (No. 35 in the world) faces Martina Trevisan (No. 54) in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

In the Round of 32, Paolini is favored over Trevisan, with -165 odds compared to the underdog's +130.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Martina Trevisan vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Martina Trevisan vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jasmine Paolini has a 62.3% chance to win.

Martina Trevisan Jasmine Paolini +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Martina Trevisan vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Trevisan took down Demi Schuurs, 6-2, 6-0.

Paolini will look to stay on track after a 6-0, 7-6 win over No. 201-ranked Louisa Chirico in the Round of 64 on Sunday.

In her 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Trevisan has played an average of 20.5 games.

On hard courts, Trevisan has played 24 matches over the past year, totaling 21.1 games per match while winning 47.6% of games.

Paolini has averaged 21.1 games per match in her 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.0% of the games.

Paolini has averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 31 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.9% of those games.

In the one match between Trevisan and Paolini dating back to 2015, in the 2020 WTA Shenzhen, China Women Singles qualifying round, Paolini won 6-3, 7-5.

Paolini and Trevisan have competed in two sets, and Paolini has had the upper hand, claiming victory in all of them.

Paolini has the upper hand in 21 total games versus Trevisan, winning 13 of them.

In one match between Trevisan and Paolini, they have played 21 games and two sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.