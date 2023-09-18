No. 84-ranked Nadia Podoroska will meet No. 88 Xiyu Wang in the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, September 18.

With -275 odds, Wang is favored over Podoroska (+210) in this matchup.

Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Xiyu Wang has a 73.3% chance to win.

Nadia Podoroska Xiyu Wang +210 Odds to Win Match -275 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 41.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.1

Nadia Podoroska vs. Xiyu Wang Trends and Insights

Podoroska was defeated 3-6, 3-6 versus Mai Hontama in the Round of 16 of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023 (her last match).

Wang is coming off a 4-6, 4-6 defeat at the hands of No. 35-ranked Lin Zhu in the Round of 32 at the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023.

In her 26 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Podoroska has played an average of 20.5 games.

Through nine matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Podoroska has played 19.3 games per match and won 44.8% of them.

In the past 12 months, Wang has played 45 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.3% of the games. She averages 23.5 games per match and 10.0 games per set.

Wang has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.8 games per set while winning 49.7% of games.

Podoroska and Wang have not competed against each other since 2015.

