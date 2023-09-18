Monday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (82-67) versus the Boston Red Sox (74-76) at Globe Life Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 18.

The Rangers will call on Jordan Montgomery (9-11) versus the Red Sox and Kutter Crawford (6-7).

Red Sox vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

BSSW

Red Sox vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The previous 10 Red Sox contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (48.1%) in those games.

This season, Boston has been victorious seven times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Boston is No. 8 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (736 total runs).

The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

Red Sox Schedule