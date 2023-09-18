In the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 23-ranked Victoria Azarenka versus No. 144 Robin Montgomery.

Azarenka has -700 odds to earn a win against Montgomery (+450).

Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has an 87.5% chance to win.

Robin Montgomery Victoria Azarenka +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 36.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.1

Monday's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights

Montgomery was defeated 2-6, 1-6 against Eva Lys in the Round of 128 of the US Open (her most recent match).

In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the US Open, Azarenka went down 3-6, 3-6 versus Lin Zhu.

Montgomery has played 21.1 games per match in her 16 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Through 12 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Montgomery has played 21.7 games per match and won 49.2% of them.

In her 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Azarenka is averaging 21.1 games per match while winning 54.2% of those games.

Azarenka is averaging 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Montgomery and Azarenka have not played each other since 2015.

