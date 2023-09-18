In the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 23-ranked Victoria Azarenka versus No. 144 Robin Montgomery.

Azarenka has -700 odds to earn a win against Montgomery (+450).

Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information

  • Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, September 18
  • Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
  • Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
  • Court Surface: Hard

Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has an 87.5% chance to win.

Robin Montgomery Victoria Azarenka
+450 Odds to Win Match -700
+20000 Odds to Win Tournament +2200
18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5%
0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3%
36.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.1

Monday's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights

  • Montgomery was defeated 2-6, 1-6 against Eva Lys in the Round of 128 of the US Open (her most recent match).
  • In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the US Open, Azarenka went down 3-6, 3-6 versus Lin Zhu.
  • Montgomery has played 21.1 games per match in her 16 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
  • Through 12 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Montgomery has played 21.7 games per match and won 49.2% of them.
  • In her 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Azarenka is averaging 21.1 games per match while winning 54.2% of those games.
  • Azarenka is averaging 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
  • Montgomery and Azarenka have not played each other since 2015.

