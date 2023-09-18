Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
In the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 23-ranked Victoria Azarenka versus No. 144 Robin Montgomery.
Azarenka has -700 odds to earn a win against Montgomery (+450).
Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, September 18
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has an 87.5% chance to win.
|Robin Montgomery
|Victoria Azarenka
|+450
|Odds to Win Match
|-700
|+20000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2200
|18.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|87.5%
|0.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.3%
|36.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|63.1
Robin Montgomery vs. Victoria Azarenka Trends and Insights
- Montgomery was defeated 2-6, 1-6 against Eva Lys in the Round of 128 of the US Open (her most recent match).
- In her most recent match in the Round of 64 of the US Open, Azarenka went down 3-6, 3-6 versus Lin Zhu.
- Montgomery has played 21.1 games per match in her 16 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Through 12 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Montgomery has played 21.7 games per match and won 49.2% of them.
- In her 41 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Azarenka is averaging 21.1 games per match while winning 54.2% of those games.
- Azarenka is averaging 21.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.
- Montgomery and Azarenka have not played each other since 2015.
