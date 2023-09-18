In the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Monday, Sachia Vickery (ranked No. 175) faces Danielle Collins (No. 34).

In this Round of 64 matchup against Vickery (+400), Collins is favored to win with -650 odds.

Sachia Vickery vs. Danielle Collins Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Sachia Vickery vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has an 86.7% chance to win.

Sachia Vickery Danielle Collins +400 Odds to Win Match -650 - Odds to Win Tournament +1100 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% - Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 39.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.2

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Sachia Vickery vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights

Vickery remains in the tournament despite losing 2-6, 3-6 in the qualifying round against Ena Shibahara.

In her last match on September 15, 2023, Collins was defeated 6-3, 5-7, 2-6 versus Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals of the San Diego Open.

Vickery has played 28 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.

Through 16 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Vickery has played 20.7 games per match and won 54.4% of them.

Collins is averaging 22.7 games per match in her 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.6% of those games.

In 39 matches on hard courts in the past year, Collins has averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 53.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Vickery and Collins have not matched up on the court.

