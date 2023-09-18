Sachia Vickery vs. Danielle Collins: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
In the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Monday, Sachia Vickery (ranked No. 175) faces Danielle Collins (No. 34).
In this Round of 64 matchup against Vickery (+400), Collins is favored to win with -650 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sachia Vickery vs. Danielle Collins Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, September 18
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Sachia Vickery vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Sachia Vickery
|Danielle Collins
|+400
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|-
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1100
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|-
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|8.3%
|39.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions
- Taylor Townsend vs Belinda Bencic
- Magdalena Frech vs Maria Camila Osorio Serrano
- Hailey Baptiste vs Karolina Pliskova
- Jasmine Paolini vs Martina Trevisan
- Maria Mateas vs Emma Navarro
Sachia Vickery vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights
- Vickery remains in the tournament despite losing 2-6, 3-6 in the qualifying round against Ena Shibahara.
- In her last match on September 15, 2023, Collins was defeated 6-3, 5-7, 2-6 versus Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals of the San Diego Open.
- Vickery has played 28 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.
- Through 16 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Vickery has played 20.7 games per match and won 54.4% of them.
- Collins is averaging 22.7 games per match in her 43 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 52.6% of those games.
- In 39 matches on hard courts in the past year, Collins has averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 53.4% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Vickery and Collins have not matched up on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.