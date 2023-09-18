No. 53-ranked Sofia Kenin will face No. 242 Carol Zhao in the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Monday, September 18.

Kenin has -1000 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 32 versus Zhao (+550).

Sofia Kenin vs. Carol Zhao Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Sofia Kenin vs. Carol Zhao Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sofia Kenin has a 90.9% chance to win.

Sofia Kenin Carol Zhao -1000 Odds to Win Match +550 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 90.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 15.4% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 64.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.1

Monday's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Sofia Kenin vs. Carol Zhao Trends and Insights

In the finals of the San Diego Open on September 16, 2023 (her last match), Kenin was dropped by Barbora Krejcikova 4-6, 6-2, 4-6.

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Zhao took down No. 328-ranked Raveena Kingsley, winning 7-5, 6-3.

Kenin has played 39 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.

Kenin has played 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.0 games per match.

Zhao has averaged 21.8 games per match in her 26 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 46.6% of the games.

Zhao has averaged 21.1 games per match and 10.5 games per set in 12 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 44.3% of those games.

Kenin and Zhao have not matched up against each other since 2015.

