Sofia Kenin vs. Carol Zhao: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
No. 53-ranked Sofia Kenin will face No. 242 Carol Zhao in the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Monday, September 18.
Kenin has -1000 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 32 versus Zhao (+550).
Sofia Kenin vs. Carol Zhao Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, September 18
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Sofia Kenin vs. Carol Zhao Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Sofia Kenin has a 90.9% chance to win.
|Sofia Kenin
|Carol Zhao
|-1000
|Odds to Win Match
|+550
|+1600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|90.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|15.4%
|5.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|64.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.1
Sofia Kenin vs. Carol Zhao Trends and Insights
- In the finals of the San Diego Open on September 16, 2023 (her last match), Kenin was dropped by Barbora Krejcikova 4-6, 6-2, 4-6.
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Zhao took down No. 328-ranked Raveena Kingsley, winning 7-5, 6-3.
- Kenin has played 39 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.5 games per match.
- Kenin has played 25 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 22.0 games per match.
- Zhao has averaged 21.8 games per match in her 26 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 46.6% of the games.
- Zhao has averaged 21.1 games per match and 10.5 games per set in 12 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 44.3% of those games.
- Kenin and Zhao have not matched up against each other since 2015.
