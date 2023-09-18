Veronika Kudermetova (No. 19 ranking) will meet Eugenie Bouchard (No. 248) in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Monday, September 18.

Compared to the underdog Bouchard (+280), Kudermetova is favored (-400) to advance to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Eugenie Bouchard Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Eugenie Bouchard Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has an 80.0% chance to win.

Veronika Kudermetova Eugenie Bouchard -400 Odds to Win Match +280 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 80.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.3% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 58.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Veronika Kudermetova vs. Eugenie Bouchard Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open on September 12, 2023 (her last match), Kudermetova was dropped by Sofia Kenin 4-6, 4-6.

Bouchard beat Renata Zarazua 6-1, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Sunday.

In her 54 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Kudermetova has played an average of 21.2 games.

Kudermetova has played 20.9 games per match in her 31 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In her 23 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Bouchard is averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 51.0% of those games.

Bouchard has averaged 20.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 13 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.9% of those games.

In the only match between Kudermetova and Bouchard dating back to 2015, in the Livesport Prague Open 2021 Round of 32, Bouchard won 6-0, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Bouchard has secured two against Kudermetova (100.0%), while Kudermetova has claimed zero.

Bouchard and Kudermetova have squared off in 15 total games, and Bouchard has won more often, capturing 12 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Kudermetova and Bouchard have averaged 15.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.