In the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round of 32 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 81-ranked Yulia Putintseva versus No. 213 Xiaodi You.

Putintseva has -650 odds to clinch a spot in the Round of 16 over You (+425).

Xiaodi You vs. Yulia Putintseva Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Monday, September 18

Monday, September 18 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Xiaodi You vs. Yulia Putintseva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Yulia Putintseva has an 86.7% chance to win.

Xiaodi You Yulia Putintseva +425 Odds to Win Match -650 19.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 36.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.1

Today's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Xiaodi You vs. Yulia Putintseva Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023, You was eliminated by No. 297-ranked Sohyun Park, 3-6, 1-5, in the qualifying round.

In her last match on September 14, 2023, Putintseva came up short 6-7, 7-6, 3-6 against Xinyu Wang in the quarterfinals of the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023.

You has played 20.3 games per match in her four matches over the past year (across all court types).

You has played 20.3 games per match in her four matches on hard courts over the past year.

In her 44 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Putintseva is averaging 22.5 games per match and winning 50.7% of those games.

Putintseva has played 26 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set while winning 51.2% of games.

Dating back to 2015, You and Putintseva have not played against each other.

