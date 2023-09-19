In the Round of 32 of the Zhuhai Championships on Tuesday, Kimmer Coppejans (ranked No. 186) takes on Aleksandar Kovacevic (No. 116).

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Coppejans (+130), Kovacevic is favored to win with -165 odds.

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Kovacevic has a 62.3% chance to win.

Aleksandar Kovacevic Kimmer Coppejans -165 Odds to Win Match +130 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 62.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 43.5% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 52.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.2

Aleksandar Kovacevic vs. Kimmer Coppejans Trends and Insights

In his most recent tournament, the US Open, Kovacevic was defeated by Eliot Spizzirri, 4-6, 4-6, in the qualifying round.

In the US Open (his most recent tournament), Coppejans was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 172-ranked Titouan Droguet, 1-6, 6-1, 5-7.

In his 26 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Kovacevic has played an average of 25.3 games (24.3 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Kovacevic has played 19 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.6 games per match (25.6 in best-of-three matches) while winning 49.5% of games.

Coppejans has played 16 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 28.3 games per match (25.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 51.2% of those games.

Coppejans has averaged 25.4 games per match (25.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set through five matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.0% of those games.

On October 17, 2022, Kovacevic and Coppejans played in the ATP Challenger Busan, Korea Republic Men Singles 2022 Round of 32. Coppejans came out on top 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Coppejans has secured two sets versus Kovacevic (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Kovacevic's one.

Coppejans has the advantage in 32 total games versus Kovacevic, capturing 17 of them.

In one head-to-head match, Kovacevic and Coppejans have averaged 32 games and three sets per match.

