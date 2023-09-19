On Tuesday, Alexander Bublik (No. 29 in the world) meets Marcos Giron (No. 64) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.

Bublik is the favorite (-155) in this match, compared to the underdog Giron, who is +120.

Alexander Bublik vs. Marcos Giron Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Bublik vs. Marcos Giron Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has a 60.8% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Marcos Giron -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 52.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.9

Alexander Bublik vs. Marcos Giron Trends and Insights

Bublik most recently played on August 28, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the matchup ended in a 3-6, 2-6, 4-6 loss to No. 81-ranked Dominic Thiem .

Giron is coming off a 4-6, 4-6, 2-6 defeat to No. 21-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 128 at the US Open.

Bublik has played 49 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 25.4 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

Bublik has played 23.8 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Giron has averaged 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 56 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 50.4% of the games.

Giron is averaging 24.0 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set in 36 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Giron has defeated Bublik two times in three matchups. Giron took their most recent match 6-0, 6-4 in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 22, 2023.

Giron and Bublik have faced off in eight total sets, with Giron securing five of them and Bublik three.

Giron has defeated Bublik in 42 of 75 total games between them, good for a 56.0% winning percentage.

In three head-to-head matches, Bublik and Giron have averaged 25 games and 2.7 sets per match.

