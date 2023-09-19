No. 84-ranked Alexandre Muller will meet No. 72 Rinky Hijikata in the Zhuhai Championships Round of 32 on Tuesday, September 19.

Hijikata is the favorite (-130) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Muller, who is +100.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Alexandre Muller vs. Rinky Hijikata Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Alexandre Muller vs. Rinky Hijikata Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Rinky Hijikata has a 56.5% chance to win.

Alexandre Muller Rinky Hijikata +100 Odds to Win Match -130 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 56.5% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 48.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alexandre Muller vs. Rinky Hijikata Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 28, 2023 (his last match), Muller was defeated by Novak Djokovic 0-6, 2-6, 3-6.

In the US Open (his most recent tournament), Hijikata was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 10-ranked Frances Tiafoe, 4-6, 1-6, 4-6.

Muller has played 24.3 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 30 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Through 14 matches over the past year on hard courts, Muller has played 25.1 games per match (25.2 in best-of-three matches) and won 47.9% of them.

Hijikata has averaged 25.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) in his 33 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.8% of the games.

Hijikata has averaged 25.7 games per match (22.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set in 21 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 50.0% of those games.

Muller and Hijikata have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon qualifying round. Hijikata was victorious in that match 6-2, 6-2.

Hijikata and Muller have competed in two sets against each other, with Hijikata claiming two of them.

Hijikata and Muller have squared off in 16 total games, and Hijikata has won more often, securing 12 of them.

In one match between Muller and Hijikata, they have played 16 games and two sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.