Caroline Garcia (No. 11) will take on Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 89) in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Tuesday, September 19.

Garcia is getting -165 odds to earn a win versus Sasnovich (+130).

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Caroline Garcia Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Caroline Garcia Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Caroline Garcia has a 62.3% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Caroline Garcia +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 46.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.9

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Caroline Garcia Trends and Insights

Sasnovich took down Arantxa Rus 6-1, 7-6 in the Round of 64 on Sunday.

In the San Diego Open (her most recent tournament), Garcia was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 43-ranked Danielle Collins, 2-6, 3-6.

Sasnovich has played 44 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 22.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Sasnovich has played 29 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 23.4 games per match while winning 49.7% of games.

In her 58 matches in the past year across all court types, Garcia is averaging 23.7 games per match while winning 51.9% of those games.

Through 41 matches on hard courts in the past year, Garcia has averaged 23.6 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 52.0% of those games.

When playing against Sasnovich, Garcia sports a 2-0 record. They last met in the Round of 32 of the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, on June 19, 2022, which was a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory for Garcia.

In terms of sets, Garcia has won four against Sasnovich (80.0%), while Sasnovich has clinched one.

Garcia has won 27 games (56.2% win rate) against Sasnovich, who has secured 21 games.

Garcia and Sasnovich have faced off two times, and they have averaged 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

