In the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open on Tuesday, Arthur Rinderknech (ranked No. 67) takes on Emil Ruusuvuori (No. 57).

With -210 odds, Ruusuvuori is the favorite against Rinderknech (+160) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emil Ruusuvuori has a 67.7% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Emil Ruusuvuori +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 44.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Emil Ruusuvuori Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the US Open on September 2, 2023 (his most recent match), Rinderknech was defeated by Andrey Rublev 6-3, 3-6, 1-6, 5-7.

In the Western & Southern Open (his last tournament), Ruusuvuori was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 58-ranked Alexei Popyrin, 2-6, 6-1, 3-6.

In his 52 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Rinderknech has played an average of 25.1 games (24.0 in best-of-three matches).

Rinderknech has played 27 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.6 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches).

In the past 12 months, Ruusuvuori has played 58 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 50.7% of the games. He averages 24.1 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

In 38 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Ruusuvuori has averaged 22.6 games per match (21.6 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 51.4% of those games.

On November 12, 2020, Rinderknech and Ruusuvuori met in the 2020 ATP Challenger Bratislava, Slovakia Men Singles Round of 16. Ruusuvuori came out on top 6-1, 6-4.

Ruusuvuori and Rinderknech have faced off in two sets against each other, with Ruusuvuori taking two of them.

Ruusuvuori and Rinderknech have matched up in 17 total games, with Ruusuvuori taking 12 and Rinderknech securing five.

Rinderknech and Ruusuvuori have matched up one time, averaging 17 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.