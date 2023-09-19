Camila Giorgi (No. 56 ranking) will meet Cristina Bucsa (No. 87) in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Tuesday, September 19.

In this Round of 32 match, Giorgi is the favorite (-200) against Bucsa (+155) .

Camila Giorgi vs. Cristina Bucsa Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Camila Giorgi vs. Cristina Bucsa Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Camila Giorgi has a 66.7% chance to win.

Camila Giorgi Cristina Bucsa -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 54.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.1

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Camila Giorgi vs. Cristina Bucsa Trends and Insights

By defeating No. 33-ranked Mayar Sherif 7-5, 6-3 on Monday, Giorgi reached the Round of 32.

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Bucsa took down No. 192-ranked Kristina Mladenovic, winning 6-0, 6-0.

Giorgi has played 37 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 21.0 games per match.

Giorgi has played 23 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 21.2 games per match.

Bucsa has averaged 21.8 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.0% of the games.

On hard courts, Bucsa has played 22 matches and averaged 19.4 games per match and 8.7 games per set.

Giorgi and Bucsa have not played each other since 2015.

