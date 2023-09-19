In the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, Anna-Lena Friedsam (ranked No. 114) faces Daria Saville (No. 264).

With -210 odds, Saville is favored over Friedsam (+160) in this match.

Daria Saville vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Round: Round of 32

Date: Tuesday, September 19

Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Location: Guangzhou, China

Court Surface: Hard

Daria Saville vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Saville has a 67.7% chance to win.

Daria Saville Anna-Lena Friedsam -210 Odds to Win Match +160 67.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 38.5% 54.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.9

Tuesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Daria Saville vs. Anna-Lena Friedsam Trends and Insights

Saville is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the US Open.

Friedsam is coming off a 4-6, 6-1, 3-6 defeat at the hands of No. 171-ranked Valeria Savinykh in the Round of 32 at the WTA Osaka, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Saville has played 14 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 20.0 games per match.

In her four matches on hard courts over the past year, Saville has played an average of 13.3 games.

In her 37 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Friedsam is averaging 23.0 games per match while winning 52.0% of those games.

Friedsam has played 23 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set while winning 52.8% of games.

In the only match between Saville and Friedsam dating back to 2015, in the Internationaux de Strasbourg Round of 32, Friedsam came out on top 4-6, 6-3, 7-6.

Friedsam and Saville have squared off in three sets against on another, with Friedsam taking two of them.

Friedsam and Saville have matched up for 32 total games, and Friedsam has won more often, securing 17 of them.

Saville and Friedsam have squared off one time, averaging 32.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

