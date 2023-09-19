Despina Papamichail (No. 190 ranking) will take on Zhuoxuan Bai (No. 129) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 19.

In the Round of 32, Bai is the favorite against Papamichail, with -275 odds compared to the underdog's +210.

Despina Papamichail vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Match Information

Despina Papamichail vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhuoxuan Bai has a 73.3% chance to win.

Despina Papamichail Zhuoxuan Bai +210 Odds to Win Match -275 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 43.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.2

Tuesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Despina Papamichail vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Papamichail beat No. 282-ranked Yexin Ma, 6-3, 6-3.

Bai is coming off a 5-7, 6-7 defeat to No. 176-ranked Mai Hontama in the qualifying round at the US Open.

Papamichail has played 20.8 games per match in her 25 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Through 16 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Papamichail has played 21.5 games per match and won 52.6% of them.

Bai has averaged 22.3 games per match in her nine matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.7% of the games.

Bai has played one match on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 25.0 games per match and 12.5 games per set while winning 44.0% of games.

Papamichail and Bai have not played each other since 2015.

