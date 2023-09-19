Despina Papamichail vs. Zhuoxuan Bai: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
Despina Papamichail (No. 190 ranking) will take on Zhuoxuan Bai (No. 129) in the Round of 32 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 on Tuesday, September 19.
In the Round of 32, Bai is the favorite against Papamichail, with -275 odds compared to the underdog's +210.
Despina Papamichail vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 19
- Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center
- Location: Guangzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Despina Papamichail vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Zhuoxuan Bai has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Despina Papamichail
|Zhuoxuan Bai
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|43.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.2
Tuesday's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Despina Papamichail vs. Zhuoxuan Bai Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Papamichail beat No. 282-ranked Yexin Ma, 6-3, 6-3.
- Bai is coming off a 5-7, 6-7 defeat to No. 176-ranked Mai Hontama in the qualifying round at the US Open.
- Papamichail has played 20.8 games per match in her 25 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- Through 16 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Papamichail has played 21.5 games per match and won 52.6% of them.
- Bai has averaged 22.3 games per match in her nine matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 53.7% of the games.
- Bai has played one match on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 25.0 games per match and 12.5 games per set while winning 44.0% of games.
- Papamichail and Bai have not played each other since 2015.
