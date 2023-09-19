As of September 19 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC East: +2500
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

New York Betting Insights

  • New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.
  • A total of seven Giants games last season went over the point total.
  • New York compiled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 18th in the . Defensively, it ranked 25th, allowing 358.2 yards per contest.
  • The Giants had five wins at home last year and four away.
  • New York was 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.
  • The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC overall.

Giants Impact Players

  • Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his throws, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.
  • In addition, Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven TDs.
  • In 16 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.
  • Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.
  • In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).
  • Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.
  • Bobby Okereke totaled 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +800
2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +100000
3 September 21 @ 49ers - +600
4 October 2 Seahawks - +5000
5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1400
6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000
7 October 22 Commanders - +8000
8 October 29 Jets - +6600
9 November 5 @ Raiders - +10000
10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +800
11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000
12 November 26 Patriots - +10000
BYE - - - -
14 December 11 Packers - +4000
15 December 17 @ Saints - +2500
16 December 25 @ Eagles - +800
17 December 31 Rams - +8000
18 January 7 Eagles - +800

