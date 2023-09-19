Greet Minnen vs. Harriet Dart: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Harriet Dart (No. 155 in rankings) will face Greet Minnen (No. 68) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.
In the Round of 16, Minnen is favored over Dart, with -200 odds against the underdog's +155.
Greet Minnen vs. Harriet Dart Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Tuesday, September 19
- Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center
- Location: Guangzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Greet Minnen vs. Harriet Dart Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Greet Minnen has a 66.7% chance to win.
|Greet Minnen
|Harriet Dart
|-200
|Odds to Win Match
|+155
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1600
|66.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|39.2%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.9%
|56
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44
Greet Minnen vs. Harriet Dart Trends and Insights
- By taking down No. 98-ranked Diane Parry 6-2, 6-2 on Monday, Minnen advanced to the Round of 16.
- Dart came out on top 6-3, 6-2 versus Jule Niemeier in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Minnen has played 22.6 games per match in her 19 matches over the past year (across all court types).
- In her eight matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Minnen has played an average of 23.1 games.
- In her 31 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Dart is averaging 22.6 games per match and winning 49.7% of those games.
- Dart is averaging 21.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 17 matches on hard courts in the past year.
- Minnen and Dart have not matched up against each other since 2015.
