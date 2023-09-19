In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Harriet Dart (No. 155 in rankings) will face Greet Minnen (No. 68) in the Round of 16 of the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023.

In the Round of 16, Minnen is favored over Dart, with -200 odds against the underdog's +155.

Greet Minnen vs. Harriet Dart Match Information

Tournament: The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Greet Minnen vs. Harriet Dart Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Greet Minnen has a 66.7% chance to win.

Greet Minnen Harriet Dart -200 Odds to Win Match +155 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 66.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 39.2% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 56 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44

Today's WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions

Greet Minnen vs. Harriet Dart Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 98-ranked Diane Parry 6-2, 6-2 on Monday, Minnen advanced to the Round of 16.

Dart came out on top 6-3, 6-2 versus Jule Niemeier in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Minnen has played 22.6 games per match in her 19 matches over the past year (across all court types).

In her eight matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Minnen has played an average of 23.1 games.

In her 31 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Dart is averaging 22.6 games per match and winning 49.7% of those games.

Dart is averaging 21.9 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 17 matches on hard courts in the past year.

Minnen and Dart have not matched up against each other since 2015.

