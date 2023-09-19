The New York Jets at the moment have the 18th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC East: +800
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

  • New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.
  • Last season, five Jets games went over the point total.
  • Defensively, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).
  • The Jets posted three wins at home last year and four on the road.
  • As a favorite last season New York had only two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.
  • The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Jets Impact Players

  • On the ground, Dalvin Cook had eight touchdowns and 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) last year with the Vikings.
  • Also, Cook had 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
  • In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, hauling in 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).
  • In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).
  • In nine games, Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.
  • C.J. Mosley delivered one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +1000
2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +800
3 September 24 Patriots - +10000
4 October 1 Chiefs - +600
5 October 8 @ Broncos - +10000
6 October 15 Eagles - +800
BYE - - - -
8 October 29 @ Giants - +8000
9 November 6 Chargers - +3000
10 November 12 @ Raiders - +10000
11 November 19 @ Bills - +1000
12 November 24 Dolphins - +1400
13 December 3 Falcons - +4000
14 December 10 Texans - +75000
15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1400
16 December 24 Commanders - +8000
17 December 28 @ Browns - +3000
18 January 7 @ Patriots - +10000

