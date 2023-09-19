The New York Jets at the moment have the 18th-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +6600.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

Last season, five Jets games went over the point total.

Defensively, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up only 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).

The Jets posted three wins at home last year and four on the road.

As a favorite last season New York had only two wins (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Jets Impact Players

On the ground, Dalvin Cook had eight touchdowns and 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) last year with the Vikings.

Also, Cook had 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, hauling in 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).

In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

In nine games, Zach Wilson passed for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.

C.J. Mosley delivered one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended in 17 games last year.

Jets Player Futures

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +800 3 September 24 Patriots - +10000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +10000 6 October 15 Eagles - +800 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +8000 9 November 6 Chargers - +3000 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +10000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +1000 12 November 24 Dolphins - +1400 13 December 3 Falcons - +4000 14 December 10 Texans - +75000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1400 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +3000 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +10000

