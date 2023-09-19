No. 158-ranked Juncheng Shang will meet No. 39 Mackenzie McDonald in the Zhuhai Championships Round of 32 on Tuesday, September 19.

McDonald is getting -210 odds to win versus Shang (+160).

Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 67.7% chance to win.

Juncheng Shang Mackenzie McDonald +160 Odds to Win Match -210 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 38.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 45.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.5

Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

Shang was defeated 5-7, 7-6, 1-6 against Otto Virtanen in the qualifying round of the US Open (his most recent match).

In his last match in the Round of 64 of the US Open, McDonald was defeated 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 versus Borna Gojo.

Through 27 matches over the past year (across all court types), Shang has played 25.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.3% of them.

In his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shang has played an average of 25.1 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, McDonald has played 66 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.6% of the games. He averages 23.5 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.

Through 48 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, McDonald has averaged 23.0 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 52.7% of those games.

Shang and McDonald have not played each other since 2015.

