Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
No. 158-ranked Juncheng Shang will meet No. 39 Mackenzie McDonald in the Zhuhai Championships Round of 32 on Tuesday, September 19.
McDonald is getting -210 odds to win versus Shang (+160).
Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 19
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mackenzie McDonald has a 67.7% chance to win.
|Juncheng Shang
|Mackenzie McDonald
|+160
|Odds to Win Match
|-210
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1000
|38.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|67.7%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|9.1%
|45.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.5
Juncheng Shang vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights
- Shang was defeated 5-7, 7-6, 1-6 against Otto Virtanen in the qualifying round of the US Open (his most recent match).
- In his last match in the Round of 64 of the US Open, McDonald was defeated 3-6, 4-6, 4-6 versus Borna Gojo.
- Through 27 matches over the past year (across all court types), Shang has played 25.3 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) and won 52.3% of them.
- In his 21 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Shang has played an average of 25.1 games (24.1 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past year, McDonald has played 66 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.6% of the games. He averages 23.5 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set.
- Through 48 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, McDonald has averaged 23.0 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set, winning 52.7% of those games.
- Shang and McDonald have not played each other since 2015.
