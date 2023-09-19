In the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 29-ranked Elise Mertens versus No. 74 Leylah Annie Fernandez.

Compared to the underdog Mertens (-110), Fernandez is favored (-120) to advance to the Round of 16.

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Elise Mertens Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Elise Mertens Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has a 54.5% chance to win.

Leylah Annie Fernandez Elise Mertens -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +2500 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.8% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Elise Mertens Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Sunday, Fernandez defeated Asia Muhammad 6-1, 6-3.

Mertens took home the win 7-6, 6-2 versus Yanina Wickmayer in the Round of 64 on Sunday.

Fernandez has played 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.4 games per match.

Through 32 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Fernandez has played 20.4 games per match and won 52.1% of them.

In the past 12 months, Mertens has competed in 49 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.2% of the games. She averages 21.1 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

On hard courts, Mertens has played 37 matches and averaged 20.6 games per match and 8.8 games per set.

In the only match between Fernandez and Mertens dating back to 2015, in the Australian Open Round of 128, Mertens won 6-1, 6-3.

Mertens and Fernandez have matched up in two sets against each other, with Mertens capturing two of them.

Mertens has the upper hand in 16 total games versus Fernandez, claiming 12 of them.

Mertens and Fernandez have matched up one time, and they have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

