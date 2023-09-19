No. 162-ranked Lloyd Harris will take on No. 300 Jiri Vesely in the Zhuhai Championships Round of 32 on Tuesday, September 19.

Harris carries -250 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 over Vesely (+180).

Lloyd Harris vs. Jiri Vesely Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Lloyd Harris vs. Jiri Vesely Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lloyd Harris has a 71.4% chance to win.

Lloyd Harris Jiri Vesely -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 56.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.5

Lloyd Harris vs. Jiri Vesely Trends and Insights

Harris most recently competed on August 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open, and the match ended in a 3-6, 1-6, 6-7 loss to No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz .

Vesely is coming off a 4-6, 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 105-ranked Borna Gojo in the Round of 32 at the US Open.

Harris has played 27.0 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

In his 11 matches on hard courts over the past year, Harris has played an average of 28.0 games (22.3 in best-of-three matches).

Vesely is averaging 40.2 games per match through his six matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 47.7% of those games.

Vesely has played three matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 42.0 games per match and 9.7 games per set while winning 47.6% of games.

Harris and Vesely have played two times dating back to 2015, and Harris has a 2-0 advantage, including a 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory in their last matchup on June 24, 2023 at the Mallorca Championships.

In terms of sets, Harris has secured four against Vesely (80.0%), while Vesely has clinched one.

Harris and Vesely have squared off in 51 total games, with Harris winning 31 and Vesely claiming 20.

In their two matches against each other, Harris and Vesely are averaging 25.5 games and 2.5 sets.

