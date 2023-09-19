In the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Tuesday, Emma Navarro (ranked No. 49) takes on Madison Keys (No. 12).

In the Round of 32, Keys is favored over Navarro, with -250 odds against the underdog's +195.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Madison Keys vs. Emma Navarro Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Madison Keys vs. Emma Navarro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Madison Keys has a 71.4% chance to win.

Madison Keys Emma Navarro -250 Odds to Win Match +195 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 33.9% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 57 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Madison Keys vs. Emma Navarro Trends and Insights

Keys came up short 6-0, 6-7, 6-7 against Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the US Open (her most recent match).

Navarro came out on top 6-0, 6-4 versus Maria Mateas in the Round of 64 on Monday.

Through 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Keys has played 19.9 games per match and won 56.5% of them.

On hard courts, Keys has played 31 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.8 games per match while winning 55.1% of games.

Navarro has averaged 21.0 games per match through her 34 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 52.0% of the games.

Navarro has played 18 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set while winning 52.3% of games.

On April 4, 2023, Keys and Navarro met in the Credit One Charleston Open Round of 64. Keys took home the victory 6-4, 6-3.

In two sets between Keys and Navarro, Keys has yet to drop one.

Keys has beaten Navarro in 12 of 19 total games between them, good for a 63.2% win rate.

In their one match against each other, Keys and Navarro are averaging 19 games and two sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.