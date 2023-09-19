Magdalena Frech (No. 66 ranking) will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 20) in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Tuesday, September 19.

In this Round of 32 matchup versus Frech (+210), Alexandrova is favored to win with -275 odds.

Magdalena Frech vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Magdalena Frech vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 73.3% chance to win.

Magdalena Frech Ekaterina Alexandrova +210 Odds to Win Match -275 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 32.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 73.3% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 42.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.3

Magdalena Frech vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights

Frech took down Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Monday.

In her last match on September 12, 2023, Alexandrova lost 6-7, 7-6, 5-7 against Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open.

Frech has played 21.9 games per match in her 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her 38 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Frech has played an average of 21.0 games.

Alexandrova has averaged 21.5 games per match in her 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.6% of the games.

Alexandrova has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 54.4% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Frech and Alexandrova have not matched up on the court.

