Magdalena Frech vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
Magdalena Frech (No. 66 ranking) will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova (No. 20) in the Round of 32 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Tuesday, September 19.
In this Round of 32 matchup versus Frech (+210), Alexandrova is favored to win with -275 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Magdalena Frech vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 19
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Magdalena Frech vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ekaterina Alexandrova has a 73.3% chance to win.
|Magdalena Frech
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|+210
|Odds to Win Match
|-275
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1000
|32.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|73.3%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|9.1%
|42.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|57.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions
- Cristina Bucsa vs Camila Giorgi
- Caroline Garcia vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
- Emiliana Arango vs Sloane Stephens
- Elise Mertens vs Leylah Annie Fernandez
- Alycia Parks vs Ons Jabeur
Magdalena Frech vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Trends and Insights
- Frech took down Maria Camila Osorio Serrano 6-1, 6-2 in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- In her last match on September 12, 2023, Alexandrova lost 6-7, 7-6, 5-7 against Jelena Ostapenko in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open.
- Frech has played 21.9 games per match in her 60 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- In her 38 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Frech has played an average of 21.0 games.
- Alexandrova has averaged 21.5 games per match in her 57 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 54.6% of the games.
- Alexandrova has averaged 21.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set through 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 54.4% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Frech and Alexandrova have not matched up on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.