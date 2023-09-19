Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aslan Karatsev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Zhuhai Championships
In the Zhuhai Championships Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 63-ranked Aslan Karatsev versus No. 48 Matteo Arnaldi.
Arnaldi has -140 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 versus Karatsev (+110).
Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information
- Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, September 19
- Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai
- Location: Zhuhai, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 58.3% chance to win.
|Matteo Arnaldi
|Aslan Karatsev
|-140
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|58.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|51.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.2
Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights
- Arnaldi most recently played on September 4, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 3-6, 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz .
- In his last match on September 1, 2023, Karatsev was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 0-6 versus Ben Shelton in the Round of 32 of the US Open.
- Arnaldi has played 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.9 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).
- Arnaldi has played 23.2 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 19 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- Karatsev has played 53 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.9 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.8% of those games.
- Karatsev has played 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.5 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set while winning 48.3% of games.
- Dating back to 2015, Arnaldi and Karatsev have not competed against each other.
