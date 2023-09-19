In the Zhuhai Championships Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 63-ranked Aslan Karatsev versus No. 48 Matteo Arnaldi.

Arnaldi has -140 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 versus Karatsev (+110).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Matteo Arnaldi has a 58.3% chance to win.

Matteo Arnaldi Aslan Karatsev -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 51.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Matteo Arnaldi vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights

Arnaldi most recently played on September 4, 2023 in the Round of 16 of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 3-6, 3-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz .

In his last match on September 1, 2023, Karatsev was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 2-6, 0-6 versus Ben Shelton in the Round of 32 of the US Open.

Arnaldi has played 42 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.9 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Arnaldi has played 23.2 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 19 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Karatsev has played 53 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 24.9 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches) and winning 50.8% of those games.

Karatsev has played 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 23.5 games per match (21.9 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set while winning 48.3% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Arnaldi and Karatsev have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.