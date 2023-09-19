On Tuesday, Max Purcell (No. 43 in the world) takes on Jordan Thompson (No. 56) in the Round of 32 of the Chengdu Open.

Purcell is favored (-130) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Thompson, who is +100.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Match Information

Tournament: The Chengdu Open

The Chengdu Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, September 19

Tuesday, September 19 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Max Purcell has a 56.5% chance to win.

Max Purcell Jordan Thompson -130 Odds to Win Match +100 +2200 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 56.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 4.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 50.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Max Purcell vs. Jordan Thompson Trends and Insights

Purcell most recently hit the court on August 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 4-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 defeat by No. 69-ranked Christopher O'Connell .

Thompson is coming off a setback in the Round of 128 at the US Open, falling 3-6 (retired) to Botic Van de Zandschulp.

In his 31 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Purcell has played an average of 25.9 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his 23 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Purcell has played an average of 25.1 games (23.5 in best-of-three matches).

Thompson has averaged 24.2 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) through his 45 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 52.2% of the games.

Thompson is averaging 23.1 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

In four head-to-head-matchups, Purcell and Thompson have split 2-2. Purcell took their last clash on May 30, 2023, winning 7-5, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Purcell and Thompson have been equally balanced, each winning five of 10 sets versus the other.

Thompson has taken down Purcell in 52 of 97 total games between them, good for a 53.6% winning percentage.

In their four matches against each other, Purcell and Thompson are averaging 24.3 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.